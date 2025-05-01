Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
7. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)
Problem 73
Textbook Question
High temperature combustion processes, such as in combustion engines and coal-fired power plants, can result in the reaction of nitrogen and sulfur with oxygen to form nitrogen oxides (NO𝓍) and sulfur oxides (SO𝓍), where x can vary. These NO𝓍 and SO𝓍 compounds subsequently undergo further reaction in the atmosphere to create acidic compounds that contribute to acid rain. a. Do some research to determine the common products that are formed (i.e., what are the values of x) for the reactions of N and S with oxygen. Write balanced equations for these reactions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the common nitrogen oxides and sulfur oxides formed in high temperature combustion processes. For nitrogen, the common oxides are NO and NO_2. For sulfur, the common oxides are SO_2 and SO_3.
Step 2: Write the balanced chemical equation for the formation of nitrogen monoxide (NO) from nitrogen and oxygen: N_2 + O_2 \rightarrow 2NO.
Step 3: Write the balanced chemical equation for the formation of nitrogen dioxide (NO_2) from nitrogen monoxide and oxygen: 2NO + O_2 \rightarrow 2NO_2.
Step 4: Write the balanced chemical equation for the formation of sulfur dioxide (SO_2) from sulfur and oxygen: S + O_2 \rightarrow SO_2.
Step 5: Write the balanced chemical equation for the formation of sulfur trioxide (SO_3) from sulfur dioxide and oxygen: 2SO_2 + O_2 \rightarrow 2SO_3.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Combustion Reactions
Combustion reactions are exothermic processes where a substance reacts with oxygen, producing heat and light. In the context of high-temperature combustion, nitrogen and sulfur can react with oxygen to form nitrogen oxides (NOx) and sulfur oxides (SOx). Understanding the general form of these reactions is crucial for predicting the products and their environmental impact.
Oxides of Nitrogen and Sulfur
Nitrogen oxides (NOx) include compounds like nitrogen monoxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2), while sulfur oxides (SOx) primarily refer to sulfur dioxide (SO2) and sulfur trioxide (SO3). These oxides are significant pollutants that can lead to the formation of acid rain when they react with water vapor in the atmosphere, highlighting their environmental relevance.
Acid Rain Formation
Acid rain is formed when sulfur oxides and nitrogen oxides react with water, oxygen, and other chemicals in the atmosphere, resulting in the production of sulfuric acid (H2SO4) and nitric acid (HNO3). This process illustrates the environmental consequences of combustion emissions, as acid rain can harm ecosystems, corrode buildings, and affect water quality.
