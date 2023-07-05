In (a)–(e), a directional term [e.g., distal in (a)] is followed by terms indicating different body structures or locations (e.g., the elbow/the wrist). In each case, choose the structure or organ that matches the given directional term.
a. distal: the elbow/the wrist,
b. lateral: the hip bone/the umbilicus,
c. superior: the nose/the chin,
d. anterior: the toes/the heel, e. superficial: the scalp/the skull
