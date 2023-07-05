Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology1. Introduction to A&PAnatomical Terms
1:22 minutes
Problem 21
Textbook Question

At the clinic, Harry was told that blood would be drawn from his antecubital region. What body part was Harry asked to hold out? Later, the nurse came in and gave Harry a shot of penicillin in the area just distal to his acromial region. Did Harry take off his shirt or drop his pants to receive the injection? Before Harry left, the nurse noticed that Harry had a nasty bruise on his gluteal region. What part of his body was black and blue?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
16
Was this helpful?
14:23m

Watch next

Master Regional Terms, Directional Terms, Planes & Sections with a bite sized video explanation from Dr Matt & Dr Mike

Start learning
14:23
Regional Terms, Directional Terms, Planes & Sections
Dr Matt & Dr Mike
1117
8
03:16
Anatomical Position and Directional Terms
Whats Up Dude
1239
11
05:07
Anatomical Position and Directional Terminology: Anatomy and Physiology
Dr. Frank O'Neill GrowGrayMatter
45
03:05
Anatomical Terminology: Relative Position
Wisc-Online
38
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.