20. Lymphatic System
Mrs. Morrow, a 59-year-old woman, has undergone a left radical mastectomy (removal of the left breast and left axillary lymph nodes and vessels). Her left arm is severely swollen and painful, and she is unable to raise it more than shoulder height. (a) Explain her signs and symptoms. (b) Can she expect relief from these symptoms in time? How so?
