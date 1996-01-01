Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
20. Lymphatic System
Lymphatic System
Lymphatic vessels
Problem
All lymph is eventually returned to circulation via the __________.
A
venae cavae
B
aorta
C
subclavian veins
D
pulmonary trunk
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Lymphatic System
by Professor Dave Explains
3
161 views
Hide transcripts
Lymphatic System
by FuseSchool - Global Education
94 views
Hide transcripts
Lymphatic System
by Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology
93 views
Hide transcripts
Lymphatic System Overview
by Alila Medical Media
74 views
Hide transcripts
Anatomy Review Animation Immune
by Pearson
2
75 views
Hide transcripts
The Lymphatic System
by 5MinuteSchool
83 views
Hide transcripts
Lymphatic Vessels
by Catalyst University
63 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.