Class I and Class II MHC Proteins

Every cell in our body has a unique set of proteins on its surface that mark a cell as belonging to self, in other words, oneâs own body. One major group of these self-antigens is called the MHC proteins. These proteins cradle antigens for presentation to T cells. Remember that T cells do not recognize free antigens, but instead, recognize antigens combined with an MHC protein. MHC stands for major histocompatibility complex. Histocompatibility simply refers to tissue compatibility. MHC proteins determine whether a transplanted tissue or organ will be accepted as self, or will be rejected following transplantation. Before any donor organ is transplanted into a recipient, the donor and recipientâs MHC proteins are matched as closely as possible. Matching is difficult because there are millions of different combinations of MHC that could be expressed in an individual. This makes it unlikely that any two people will have exactly the same set of MHC proteins unless they are identical twins. Youâve learned that cellular immunity is directed against intracellular pathogens. Cytotoxic T cells are activated CD8 cells that attack our own cells if they have become infected by an intracellular pathogen, most often a virus, or if they have become cancerous. Cytotoxic T cells circulate through the body, crawling over cells to examine the self-antigens on their surfaces. How can a T cell know there is something wrong inside a cell by examining the surface of that cell? The answer is class 1 MHC proteins, which continuously bring bits and pieces of endogenous proteins, that is, proteins from inside the cell, to the surface for inspection. Normal cell proteins are continuously degraded in the cytoplasm. Special transporters bring these protein fragments into the endoplasmic reticulum where they are loaded onto newly synthesized class 1 MHC proteins. Now letâs watch the loaded class 1 MHC protein transport it to the surface of the cell. Keep in mind that the process you just saw happens continuously. It is the way of randomly sampling proteins in the cytoplasm and displaying their fragments on the cellâs surface. Also remember that during their education in the thymus, T cells have been taught to ignore self-antigens on MHC. Now watch the cytotoxic T cell ignore this self-antigen. Observe a virus infecting the cell below it. The viral protein is loaded onto class 1 MHC and transported to the cell surface. Here, the cytotoxic T cell recognizes the foreign antigenic peptide. Only a few kinds of cells have class 2 MHC proteins. These are the antigen-presenting cells: dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells. These cells are responsible for communicating with CD4 cells, which are destined to become, or have already become, helper T cells. The antigens that are presented on class 2 MHC proteins are exogenous antigens, that is, they originate from outside the cell. Exogenous antigens originate outside the antigen-presenting cell, usually as pathogens such as bacteria. Letâs follow an exogenous antigen on its way to being displayed on a class II MHC protein. Letâs watch the dendritic cell phagocytose the bacterium. The next step of the process is the same as for macrophages discussed earlier. The phagosome fuses with the lysosome and the dead bacteria are digested into small fragments in the phagolysosome. Class 2 MHCs are produced in the rough endoplasmic reticulum and are exported to the plasma membrane. On the way, they fuse with the phagolysosome, allowing the fragmented exogenous antigens to be loaded onto the class 2 MHC. Presenting antigen on class 2 MHC proteins has two main outcomes: First, dendritic cells and macrophages present antigen to CD4 cells, triggering them to become helper T cells. Second, B cells and macrophages present antigen to already-activated helper T cells to request further activation that will enhance their own effectiveness. Class 1 and class 2 MHC proteins are structurally distinct molecules, but both serve the function of displaying antigens on the surface of a cell. Letâs review the differences between MHC 1 and MHC 2 proteins. MHC 1 proteins are found on the surface of virtually all nucleated body cells, while MHC II proteins are less widespread and found only on the surfaces of APCs such as dendritic cells, macrophages and B cells. CD4 cells (or helper T cells) recognize Class recognize Class 2 MHC proteins. WhileCD 8 cells, or cytotoxic T cells, recognize Class 1 MHC Proteins. Remember that normally occurring proteins are displayed on the surfaces of all cells. However, MHC 1 and MHC 2 can also display foreign antigens. Where do these foreign antigens come from for each class of MHC? MHC 1 proteins display endogenous antigens, fragments of proteins synthesized inside the cell including intracellular pathogens or proteins made by cancer cells. However, MHC 2 proteins display exogenous antigens or phagocytized extracellular pathogens. Now imagine that the cell displaying the foreign antigen is saying something to the T cell. What is its message? The MHC I proteinâs message is âI belong to self, but have been invaded or BECOME cancerous. Kill me! The MCH 2 protein is saying âI belong to self, but have captured an alien invader. This what it looks like. Help me mount a defense against it. Note that there is one exception to our generalized messages here, which occurs during activation of CD8 cells.

Hide transcripts