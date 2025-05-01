Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinetic-Molecular Theory The kinetic-molecular theory explains the behavior of gases based on the idea that gas particles are in constant, random motion. It posits that these particles collide elastically with each other and the walls of their container, leading to pressure. The theory also assumes that the volume of the gas particles themselves is negligible compared to the volume of the container, allowing for the simplification of gas behavior. Recommended video: Guided course 01:19 01:19 Kinetic Molecular Theory

Charles's Law Charles's law states that the volume of a gas is directly proportional to its temperature when pressure is held constant. This means that as the temperature of a gas increases, its volume also increases, provided the pressure does not change. This relationship is crucial for understanding how temperature affects gas behavior and is derived from the kinetic-molecular theory. Recommended video: Guided course 01:43 01:43 Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law