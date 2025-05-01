Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Avogadro's Law Avogadro's Law states that equal volumes of gases, at the same temperature and pressure, contain an equal number of molecules. This principle highlights the direct relationship between the volume of a gas and the number of moles, implying that if the amount of gas increases, the volume must also increase, provided temperature and pressure remain constant.

Kinetic-Molecular Theory The kinetic-molecular theory explains the behavior of gases in terms of particles in constant motion. It posits that gas molecules are in rapid, random motion and that their collisions with each other and the walls of their container are elastic. This theory helps to understand how temperature, pressure, and volume are interrelated in gaseous systems.