Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
11 Gases
Problem 68
Explain Avogadro's law using the kinetic–molecular theory of gases.
1
Avogadro's law states that equal volumes of gases, at the same temperature and pressure, contain an equal number of molecules.
The kinetic-molecular theory of gases helps explain this by describing gases as composed of a large number of small particles (molecules or atoms) that are in constant, random motion.
According to the kinetic-molecular theory, the volume of a gas is mostly empty space, and the actual volume occupied by the gas particles is negligible compared to the volume of the container.
When the temperature and pressure are constant, the average kinetic energy of the gas particles remains the same, meaning the speed of the particles does not change.
Therefore, if you increase the number of gas particles (moles) in a container, the volume must increase proportionally to maintain the same pressure and temperature, which aligns with Avogadro's law.
Key Concepts
Avogadro's Law
Avogadro's Law states that equal volumes of gases, at the same temperature and pressure, contain an equal number of molecules. This principle highlights the direct relationship between the volume of a gas and the number of moles, implying that if the amount of gas increases, the volume must also increase, provided temperature and pressure remain constant.
Kinetic-Molecular Theory
The kinetic-molecular theory explains the behavior of gases in terms of particles in constant motion. It posits that gas molecules are in rapid, random motion and that their collisions with each other and the walls of their container are elastic. This theory helps to understand how temperature, pressure, and volume are interrelated in gaseous systems.
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Relationship Between Volume and Temperature
The relationship between volume and temperature in gases is described by Charles's Law, which states that the volume of a gas is directly proportional to its absolute temperature when pressure is held constant. This concept is essential for understanding how changes in temperature can affect gas volume, complementing Avogadro's Law in explaining gas behavior under varying conditions.
Standard Temperature and Pressure
