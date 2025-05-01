Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinetic-Molecular Theory The kinetic-molecular theory describes the behavior of gases in terms of particles in constant motion. It posits that gas particles are small, widely spaced, and move randomly at high speeds. This theory helps explain gas properties such as pressure, volume, and temperature by relating them to the motion and collisions of particles.

Boyle's Law Boyle's law states that the pressure of a gas is inversely proportional to its volume when temperature is held constant. This means that as the volume of a gas decreases, its pressure increases, and vice versa. This relationship is a direct consequence of the kinetic-molecular theory, as it reflects how particle collisions with the walls of a container change with volume.