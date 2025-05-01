Table of contents
Textbook Question
Use the words inspiration and expiration to describe the part of the breathing cycle that occurs as a result of each of the following:a. The diaphragm contracts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the diaphragm is a dome-shaped muscle located at the base of the lungs.
Recognize that when the diaphragm contracts, it moves downward, increasing the volume of the thoracic cavity.
Recall that an increase in the volume of the thoracic cavity leads to a decrease in pressure inside the lungs compared to the outside atmosphere.
Identify that this pressure difference causes air to flow into the lungs, a process known as inspiration.
Conclude that the contraction of the diaphragm is associated with the inspiration phase of the breathing cycle.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Diaphragm Function
The diaphragm is a dome-shaped muscle located at the base of the thoracic cavity. When it contracts, it flattens and moves downward, increasing the volume of the thoracic cavity. This decrease in pressure allows air to flow into the lungs, facilitating the process of inspiration.
Inspiration
Inspiration is the process of taking air into the lungs. It occurs when the diaphragm contracts and the intercostal muscles expand the rib cage, creating a negative pressure that draws air in. This phase is essential for oxygen intake, which is vital for cellular respiration.
Breathing Cycle
The breathing cycle consists of two main phases: inspiration and expiration. Inspiration involves inhaling air into the lungs, while expiration is the process of exhaling air out. The cycle is regulated by the nervous system and is crucial for maintaining proper gas exchange in the body.
