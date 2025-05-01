Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diaphragm Function The diaphragm is a dome-shaped muscle located at the base of the thoracic cavity. When it contracts, it flattens and moves downward, increasing the volume of the thoracic cavity. This decrease in pressure allows air to flow into the lungs, facilitating the process of inspiration. Recommended video: Guided course 01:34 01:34 Classification of Matter

Inspiration Inspiration is the process of taking air into the lungs. It occurs when the diaphragm contracts and the intercostal muscles expand the rib cage, creating a negative pressure that draws air in. This phase is essential for oxygen intake, which is vital for cellular respiration.