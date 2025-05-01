Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gas Laws Gas laws describe the behavior of gases in relation to pressure, volume, and temperature. One key principle is that when the volume of a gas decreases, its pressure increases, provided the temperature remains constant. This relationship is crucial for understanding how changes in lung volume during breathing affect air pressure and flow.

Breathing Mechanics Breathing mechanics involve the physical processes of inhalation and exhalation. During inhalation, the diaphragm contracts, increasing lung volume and decreasing pressure, allowing air to flow in. Conversely, during expiration, the diaphragm relaxes, decreasing lung volume and increasing pressure, which forces air out of the lungs.