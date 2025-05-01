Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
11 Gases
Chemistry Gas Laws
Problem 24
Textbook Question
Use the words inspiration and expiration to describe the part of the breathing cycle that occurs as a result of each of the following:c. The pressure within the lungs is higher than that of the atmosphere.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Inspiration and expiration are two phases of the breathing cycle.
Inspiration occurs when the pressure inside the lungs is lower than the atmospheric pressure, causing air to flow into the lungs.
Expiration occurs when the pressure inside the lungs is higher than the atmospheric pressure, causing air to flow out of the lungs.
In this scenario, since the pressure within the lungs is higher than that of the atmosphere, expiration is the part of the breathing cycle that occurs.
During expiration, the diaphragm and intercostal muscles relax, decreasing the volume of the thoracic cavity and increasing the pressure in the lungs, pushing air out.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Gas Laws
Gas laws describe the behavior of gases in relation to pressure, volume, and temperature. One key principle is that when the volume of a gas decreases, its pressure increases, provided the temperature remains constant. This relationship is crucial for understanding how changes in lung volume during breathing affect air pressure and flow.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:43
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
Breathing Mechanics
Breathing mechanics involve the physical processes of inhalation and exhalation. During inhalation, the diaphragm contracts, increasing lung volume and decreasing pressure, allowing air to flow in. Conversely, during expiration, the diaphragm relaxes, decreasing lung volume and increasing pressure, which forces air out of the lungs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:20
Law of Conservation of Mass Example 1
Pressure Gradient
A pressure gradient refers to the difference in pressure between two areas, which drives the movement of air. In the context of breathing, when the pressure inside the lungs exceeds atmospheric pressure, air is expelled from the lungs to equalize the pressure. This principle is fundamental to understanding how air moves in and out of the respiratory system.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:15
Pressure Units
Related Videos
Related Practice