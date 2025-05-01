Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinetic-Molecular Theory The kinetic-molecular theory describes the behavior of gases in terms of particles in constant motion. It posits that gas particles are small, widely spaced, and move randomly at high speeds. This theory helps explain gas properties such as pressure, volume, and temperature, emphasizing that temperature is directly related to the average kinetic energy of the particles. Recommended video: Guided course 01:19 01:19 Kinetic Molecular Theory

Gay-Lussac's Law Gay-Lussac's law states that the pressure of a gas is directly proportional to its absolute temperature when the volume is held constant. This means that as the temperature increases, the kinetic energy of the gas particles increases, leading to more frequent and forceful collisions with the walls of the container, thus raising the pressure. Recommended video: Guided course 01:43 01:43 Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law