Covalent Bonds Covalent bonds are formed when two nonmetals share electrons to achieve a full outer shell, resulting in a stable electronic configuration. This type of bonding typically occurs between elements with similar electronegativities, allowing them to effectively share electrons rather than transferring them. For example, oxygen and hydrogen can form water (H2O) through covalent bonding.

Ionic Bonds Ionic bonds occur when one atom donates an electron to another, resulting in the formation of charged ions. This typically happens between metals and nonmetals, where metals lose electrons to become positively charged cations, and nonmetals gain electrons to become negatively charged anions. An example is sodium chloride (NaCl), where sodium donates an electron to chlorine.