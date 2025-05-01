Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
10. Chemical Bonding
Covalent Bonds
Problem 100
Textbook Question
Which of the following elements would you expect to form (iv) both covalent and ionic bonds? (More than one answer may apply; remember that some nonmetals can form ionic bonds with metals.) Explain your answers.a.Oxygenb.Potassiumc.Phosphorusd.Iodinee.Hydrogenf.Cesium
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the nature of each element: Determine if each element is a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid. Metals typically form ionic bonds, while nonmetals can form covalent bonds.
Consider the ability to form covalent bonds: Nonmetals are more likely to form covalent bonds with other nonmetals. Identify which elements are nonmetals.
Consider the ability to form ionic bonds: Metals tend to form ionic bonds with nonmetals. Identify which elements are metals and which are nonmetals.
Evaluate each element: For each element, determine if it can form both covalent and ionic bonds based on its classification as a metal or nonmetal and its typical bonding behavior.
Select the elements: Choose the elements that can form both types of bonds based on the analysis of their chemical properties and bonding capabilities.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Covalent Bonds
Covalent bonds are formed when two nonmetals share electrons to achieve a full outer shell, resulting in a stable electronic configuration. This type of bonding typically occurs between elements with similar electronegativities, allowing them to effectively share electrons rather than transferring them. For example, oxygen and hydrogen can form water (H2O) through covalent bonding.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:18
Covalent Bonds Example 1
Ionic Bonds
Ionic bonds occur when one atom donates an electron to another, resulting in the formation of charged ions. This typically happens between metals and nonmetals, where metals lose electrons to become positively charged cations, and nonmetals gain electrons to become negatively charged anions. An example is sodium chloride (NaCl), where sodium donates an electron to chlorine.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
Ionic Bonding Concept 1
Electronegativity
Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. Elements with high electronegativity, such as oxygen and iodine, are more likely to form covalent bonds with other nonmetals, while those with low electronegativity, like potassium and cesium, tend to form ionic bonds with nonmetals. Understanding electronegativity helps predict the type of bond that will form between different elements.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:51
Dipole Moment (Simplified) Concept 1
Watch next
Master Covalent Bonds Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice