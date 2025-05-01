Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
10. Chemical Bonding
Covalent Bonds
Problem 89
Textbook Question
Which of the following compounds contain ionic bonds? Which contain covalent bonds? Which contain coordinate covalent bonds? (A compound may contain more than one type of bond.) a. BaCl₂
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the types of elements involved in the compound BaCl₂. Barium (Ba) is a metal, and chlorine (Cl) is a non-metal.
Recall that ionic bonds typically form between metals and non-metals due to the transfer of electrons from the metal to the non-metal.
Determine if there are any polyatomic ions or complex structures in BaCl₂ that might suggest the presence of coordinate covalent bonds. In this case, BaCl₂ is a simple binary compound without such structures.
Conclude that the primary type of bond in BaCl₂ is ionic, as it involves a metal and a non-metal.
Note that BaCl₂ does not contain covalent or coordinate covalent bonds, as these typically involve non-metals sharing electrons or a lone pair donation, respectively.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ionic Bonds
Ionic bonds are formed when electrons are transferred from one atom to another, resulting in the creation of charged ions. Typically, this occurs between metals and nonmetals, where the metal loses electrons to become a positively charged cation, and the nonmetal gains electrons to become a negatively charged anion. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions holds the compound together.
Covalent Bonds
Covalent bonds occur when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons, allowing each atom to attain a stable electron configuration. This type of bond usually forms between nonmetals and can involve single, double, or triple bonds depending on the number of shared electron pairs. The shared electrons create a strong bond that holds the atoms together in a molecule.
Coordinate Covalent Bonds
Coordinate covalent bonds, also known as dative bonds, occur when one atom donates both electrons to form a bond with another atom that has an empty orbital. This type of bond is common in complex ions and coordination compounds, where a central metal atom is surrounded by ligands. The key distinction is that in a coordinate bond, one atom provides both electrons for the bond, unlike in standard covalent bonds where each atom contributes one electron.
