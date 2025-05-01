Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Bonds Ionic bonds are formed when electrons are transferred from one atom to another, resulting in the creation of charged ions. Typically, this occurs between metals and nonmetals, where the metal loses electrons to become a positively charged cation, and the nonmetal gains electrons to become a negatively charged anion. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions holds the compound together. Recommended video: Guided course 02:33 02:33 Ionic Bonding Concept 1

Covalent Bonds Covalent bonds occur when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons, allowing each atom to attain a stable electron configuration. This type of bond usually forms between nonmetals and can involve single, double, or triple bonds depending on the number of shared electron pairs. The shared electrons create a strong bond that holds the atoms together in a molecule. Recommended video: Guided course 01:18 01:18 Covalent Bonds Example 1