Static Electricity Static electricity is the buildup of electric charge on the surface of objects, which occurs when electrons are transferred between materials through friction. In the context of clothes in a dryer, this transfer can lead to an imbalance of charges, causing some items to become positively charged and others negatively charged, resulting in attraction between them.

Electrostatic Forces Electrostatic forces are the interactions between charged objects. Like charges repel each other, while opposite charges attract. When clothes with different charges come into contact, they can cling together due to these attractive forces, which is why you may notice them sticking when removed from the dryer.