Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Subatomic Particles Atoms are composed of three main subatomic particles: protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons carry a positive charge, neutrons are neutral, and electrons have a negative charge. Understanding these particles is essential for grasping atomic structure and behavior. Recommended video: Guided course 01:25 01:25 Subatomic Particles (Simplified) Concept 1

Atomic Structure In an atom, protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus at the center, while electrons orbit the nucleus in various energy levels or shells. This arrangement is crucial for understanding how atoms interact and bond with one another. Recommended video: Guided course 05:22 05:22 Atomic Theory