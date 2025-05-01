Table of contents
4. Atoms and Elements
The Atom (Simplified)
Problem 52
Textbook Question
Write the formula for ibuprofen: 13 carbons, 18 hydrogens, and 2 oxygens. What are the common uses of ibuprofen?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements present in ibuprofen: carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O).
Determine the number of each type of atom in the molecule: 13 carbons, 18 hydrogens, and 2 oxygens.
Write the molecular formula by listing the elements followed by their respective quantities: C_{13}H_{18}O_{2}.
Understand that ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID).
Recognize the common uses of ibuprofen: it is used to reduce fever, pain, and inflammation.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molecular Formula
A molecular formula represents the number and types of atoms in a molecule. For ibuprofen, the molecular formula is C13H18O2, indicating it contains 13 carbon atoms, 18 hydrogen atoms, and 2 oxygen atoms. This formula is essential for understanding the compound's structure and properties.
Functional Groups
Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In ibuprofen, the presence of a carboxylic acid group (-COOH) contributes to its anti-inflammatory properties, making it effective as a pain reliever and anti-inflammatory medication.
Pharmacological Uses
Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) commonly used to relieve pain, reduce inflammation, and lower fever. It is widely used for conditions such as headaches, muscle aches, arthritis, and menstrual cramps. Understanding its uses helps in recognizing its importance in both over-the-counter and prescription medications.
