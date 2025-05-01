Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Formula A molecular formula represents the number and types of atoms in a molecule. For ibuprofen, the molecular formula is C13H18O2, indicating it contains 13 carbon atoms, 18 hydrogen atoms, and 2 oxygen atoms. This formula is essential for understanding the compound's structure and properties.

Functional Groups Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In ibuprofen, the presence of a carboxylic acid group (-COOH) contributes to its anti-inflammatory properties, making it effective as a pain reliever and anti-inflammatory medication.