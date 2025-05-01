Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Formula A chemical formula represents the composition of a compound using symbols for each element and subscripts to indicate the number of atoms. In the case of glucose (C₆H₁₂O₆), the formula shows that it contains carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O) atoms, with the subscripts indicating the quantity of each element present in the molecule. Recommended video: Guided course 02:08 02:08 Molecular Formula

Elements in Compounds Elements are pure substances that cannot be broken down into simpler substances and are represented by symbols on the periodic table. In glucose, the elements involved are carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, which are essential for various biological processes, including energy production and cellular respiration. Recommended video: Guided course 02:16 02:16 Naming Ionic Compounds