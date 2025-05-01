Table of contents
4. Atoms and Elements
The Atom (Simplified)
Glucose, a form of sugar, has the formula C₆H₁₂O₆. Which elements are included in this compound, and how many atoms of each are present?
Identify the chemical formula for glucose: C₆H₁₂O₆.
Recognize that the formula represents the elements carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O).
Determine the number of carbon atoms by looking at the subscript next to C, which is 6.
Determine the number of hydrogen atoms by looking at the subscript next to H, which is 12.
Determine the number of oxygen atoms by looking at the subscript next to O, which is 6.
Chemical Formula
A chemical formula represents the composition of a compound using symbols for each element and subscripts to indicate the number of atoms. In the case of glucose (C₆H₁₂O₆), the formula shows that it contains carbon (C), hydrogen (H), and oxygen (O) atoms, with the subscripts indicating the quantity of each element present in the molecule.
Elements in Compounds
Elements are pure substances that cannot be broken down into simpler substances and are represented by symbols on the periodic table. In glucose, the elements involved are carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, which are essential for various biological processes, including energy production and cellular respiration.
Subscripts in Chemical Formulas
Subscripts in a chemical formula indicate the number of atoms of each element in a molecule. For glucose, the subscripts '6', '12', and '6' denote that there are six carbon atoms, twelve hydrogen atoms, and six oxygen atoms, respectively. Understanding subscripts is crucial for determining the molecular structure and stoichiometry of compounds.
