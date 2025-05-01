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Multiple Choice
Which compound contains both ionic and covalent bonds?
A
B
C
D
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1
Identify the types of bonds present in each compound by analyzing their chemical formulas and the nature of the elements involved.
Recall that ionic bonds typically form between metals and nonmetals, where electrons are transferred, while covalent bonds form between nonmetals, where electrons are shared.
Examine \(\mathrm{N_2}\): It consists of two nitrogen atoms (nonmetals) sharing electrons, so it contains only covalent bonds.
Examine \(\mathrm{NaCl}\): It consists of sodium (a metal) and chlorine (a nonmetal), so it contains only ionic bonds.
Examine \(\mathrm{NH_4Cl}\): The ammonium ion (\(\mathrm{NH_4^+}\)) contains covalent bonds between nitrogen and hydrogen, and it is paired with the chloride ion (\(\mathrm{Cl^-}\)) through ionic bonding, so this compound contains both ionic and covalent bonds.
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