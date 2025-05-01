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Multiple Choice
Which of the following compounds contains ionic bonds?
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between ionic and covalent bonds. Ionic bonds form between metals and nonmetals where electrons are transferred, while covalent bonds form between nonmetals where electrons are shared.
Step 2: Identify the elements in each compound and determine if they are metals or nonmetals. For example, \(\mathrm{NaCl}\) contains sodium (Na), a metal, and chlorine (Cl), a nonmetal.
Step 3: Analyze \(\mathrm{N_2}\), which consists of two nitrogen atoms (both nonmetals), so the bond is covalent.
Step 4: Analyze \(\mathrm{C_6H_{12}O_6}\) (glucose), which contains only nonmetals (carbon, hydrogen, oxygen), so the bonds are covalent.
Step 5: Analyze \(\mathrm{CH_4}\) (methane), which contains carbon and hydrogen (both nonmetals), so the bonds are covalent. Therefore, the compound with ionic bonds is \(\mathrm{NaCl}\).
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