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Multiple Choice
Which compound contains both ionic and covalent bonding?
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of bonding. Ionic bonds form between metals and nonmetals where electrons are transferred, while covalent bonds form between nonmetals where electrons are shared.
Step 2: Analyze each compound given: CH₄ (methane) consists of carbon and hydrogen, both nonmetals, so it has covalent bonds only.
Step 3: NaOH (sodium hydroxide) contains sodium (a metal), oxygen, and hydrogen (nonmetals). The bond between sodium and the hydroxide ion (OH⁻) is ionic, while the bond within the hydroxide ion (O-H) is covalent.
Step 4: NaCl (sodium chloride) consists of sodium (metal) and chlorine (nonmetal), so it has ionic bonding only.
Step 5: N₂ (nitrogen gas) consists of two nitrogen atoms (nonmetals) sharing electrons, so it has covalent bonding only.
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