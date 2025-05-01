Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
In sodium chloride, which atom loses an electron to form the ionic bond?
A
Sodium (Na) loses an electron.
B
Both sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl) lose an electron.
C
Chlorine (Cl) loses an electron.
D
Neither atom loses an electron; they share electrons equally.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements involved in the compound sodium chloride (NaCl): sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl).
Recall that ionic bonds form when one atom loses electrons and another atom gains electrons, resulting in oppositely charged ions.
Determine the electron configuration and typical behavior of sodium (Na): sodium has one electron in its outermost shell and tends to lose that electron to achieve a stable noble gas configuration.
Determine the electron configuration and typical behavior of chlorine (Cl): chlorine has seven electrons in its outermost shell and tends to gain one electron to complete its octet.
Conclude that sodium (Na) loses an electron to become a positively charged ion (Na\(^{+}\)), while chlorine (Cl) gains that electron to become a negatively charged ion (Cl\(^{-}\)), forming the ionic bond.
Watch next
Master Ionic Bonding Example 2 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules