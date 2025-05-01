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Multiple Choice
Which statement best describes a compound such as sodium chloride (NaCl) in terms of ionic bonding?
A
It is made of neutral sodium and chlorine atoms weakly attracted by London dispersion forces.
B
It is composed of a lattice of ions formed when sodium transfers an electron to chlorine, producing and held together by electrostatic attraction.
C
It is a metallic solid in which sodium and chlorine atoms are held together by a sea of delocalized electrons.
D
It consists of discrete molecules in which sodium and chlorine share electrons equally in a nonpolar covalent bond.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that sodium chloride (NaCl) is an example of an ionic compound, which means it is formed by the transfer of electrons between atoms, resulting in charged ions.
Recognize that sodium (Na) is a metal that tends to lose one electron to achieve a stable electron configuration, becoming a positively charged ion (Na\(\textsuperscript{+}\)).
Recognize that chlorine (Cl) is a nonmetal that tends to gain one electron to complete its valence shell, becoming a negatively charged ion (Cl\(\textsuperscript{−}\)).
Understand that these oppositely charged ions (Na\(\textsuperscript{+}\) and Cl\(\textsuperscript{−}\)) are held together by strong electrostatic forces of attraction, forming a crystal lattice structure.
Conclude that the compound is best described as a lattice of ions formed by electron transfer and held together by ionic (electrostatic) bonds, rather than by covalent bonds, metallic bonding, or weak London dispersion forces.
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