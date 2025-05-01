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Multiple Choice
Which element is most likely to react with oxygen to form an ionic compound?
A
Chlorine (Cl)
B
Carbon (C)
C
Sodium (Na)
D
Neon (Ne)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that ionic compounds typically form between metals and nonmetals, where metals lose electrons to become positively charged ions and nonmetals gain electrons to become negatively charged ions.
Identify the elements given: Chlorine (Cl) is a nonmetal, Carbon (C) is a nonmetal, Sodium (Na) is a metal, and Neon (Ne) is a noble gas (inert).
Recall that oxygen is a nonmetal and tends to gain electrons to form O²⁻ ions in ionic compounds.
Since ionic bonding involves a metal donating electrons to a nonmetal, look for the metal among the options; Sodium (Na) is a metal and readily loses one electron to form Na⁺ ions.
Conclude that Sodium (Na) is most likely to react with oxygen to form an ionic compound because it can donate electrons to oxygen, resulting in the formation of Na₂O.
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