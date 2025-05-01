Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isotopes are variants of a chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This results in different mass numbers for each isotope. For example, argon has isotopes with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40, all of which are forms of argon but differ in their neutron count.

Isotopes of an element exhibit nearly identical chemical properties because they have the same electron configuration. This means that they participate in chemical reactions in the same way, despite differences in mass. For argon isotopes, their reactivity and behavior in chemical reactions remain consistent.