Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isotopes Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This results in different mass numbers for the isotopes. For example, argon has isotopes with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40, indicating that they each have 18 protons but differ in their neutron count. Recommended video: Guided course 04:36 04:36 Isotopes

Atomic Symbol The atomic symbol is a notation that represents a chemical element, consisting of one or two letters derived from its name, often accompanied by the mass number. For isotopes, the atomic symbol is typically written as 'A/Z Element', where A is the mass number and Z is the atomic number. For argon, the atomic symbol for its isotopes would be written as 36Ar, 38Ar, and 40Ar. Recommended video: Guided course 04:01 04:01 Periodic Table: Symbols Concept