Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Number The atomic number of an element is the number of protons found in the nucleus of its atoms. It uniquely identifies an element and determines its position on the periodic table. In the context of isotopes, atoms with the same atomic number belong to the same element, regardless of their mass number.

Isotopes Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons, resulting in different mass numbers. For example, the isotopes of element X in the question share the same atomic number but differ in their mass numbers, indicating variations in their neutron count.