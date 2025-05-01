Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isotopes Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This results in different mass numbers for the isotopes. For example, in the question, the isotopes of element X are represented with varying mass numbers, indicating they are isotopes of the same element.

Mass Number The mass number of an atom is the total number of protons and neutrons in its nucleus. It is represented as the upper left number in the isotope notation (e.g., ¹⁶ in ¹⁶₈X). Understanding mass numbers is crucial for identifying isotopes and determining which atoms have the same mass number.