Mole Concept The mole is a fundamental unit in chemistry that quantifies the amount of substance. One mole contains approximately 6.022 x 10²³ entities, such as atoms or molecules. This concept allows chemists to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of particles it contains, facilitating calculations in stoichiometry. Recommended video: Guided course 01:25 01:25 Mole Concept

Molecular Formula The molecular formula of a compound indicates the number and type of atoms present in a molecule. For ibuprofen, C₁₃H₁₈O₂ signifies that each molecule contains 13 carbon (C) atoms, 18 hydrogen (H) atoms, and 2 oxygen (O) atoms. Understanding the molecular formula is essential for determining the composition and performing calculations related to the substance. Recommended video: Guided course 02:08 02:08 Molecular Formula