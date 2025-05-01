Table of contents
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements
Problem 85
Textbook Question
State the temperature on the Celsius thermometer to the correct number of significant figures: (2.3)
A
Verified step by step guidance
1
Observe the thermometer and identify the major scale markings, which are labeled at 20, 30, and 40 degrees Celsius.
Count the number of minor divisions between each major scale marking. There are 10 minor divisions between each major marking.
Determine the value of each minor division by dividing the difference between major markings (10 degrees) by the number of minor divisions (10), which gives 1 degree per minor division.
Locate the position of the liquid column on the thermometer. It is between the 30 and 40 degree markings.
Count the number of minor divisions above the 30 degree mark to where the liquid column ends to determine the temperature to the correct number of significant figures.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Significant Figures
Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements in scientific contexts, as they indicate the certainty of the measurement.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Significant Figures (Simplified) Example 2
Measurement Precision
Measurement precision refers to the degree of reproducibility or consistency of a measurement. It is influenced by the measuring instrument's resolution and the observer's technique. In the context of the Celsius thermometer, the precision of the reading affects how many significant figures should be reported, ensuring that the measurement reflects the instrument's capability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:49
Significant Figures Precision Concept
Thermometer Reading
A thermometer reading indicates the temperature of a substance, typically measured in degrees Celsius or Fahrenheit. The reading is taken at the meniscus of the liquid in the thermometer, and it is essential to interpret the scale correctly. In this case, the thermometer shows a temperature of 23 degrees Celsius, which must be reported with the appropriate number of significant figures based on the precision of the instrument.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:45
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
