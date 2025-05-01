Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements in scientific contexts, as they indicate the certainty of the measurement. Recommended video: Guided course 01:09 01:09 Significant Figures (Simplified) Example 2

Measurement Precision Measurement precision refers to the degree of reproducibility or consistency of a measurement. It is influenced by the measuring instrument's resolution and the observer's technique. In the context of the Celsius thermometer, the precision of the reading affects how many significant figures should be reported, ensuring that the measurement reflects the instrument's capability. Recommended video: Guided course 01:49 01:49 Significant Figures Precision Concept