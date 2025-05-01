Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements
Problem 24
Textbook Question
Use the following graph for problems1.23 and 1.24:
d. How many minutes were needed to reach a temperature of 45 °C?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the y-axis of the graph, which represents the temperature in degrees Celsius (°C).
Locate the temperature of 45 °C on the y-axis.
Draw a horizontal line from the 45 °C mark on the y-axis across the graph until it intersects the curve.
From the point of intersection, draw a vertical line down to the x-axis to determine the corresponding time in minutes.
Read the value on the x-axis where the vertical line meets to find the number of minutes needed to reach 45 °C.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graph Interpretation
Understanding how to read and interpret graphs is crucial in chemistry. In this case, the graph plots temperature against time, allowing us to visualize how the temperature of a liquid changes as it is heated. By analyzing the graph, we can determine specific values, such as the time it takes to reach a certain temperature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:35
The Scientific Method Example 2
Temperature Measurement
Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance. In this context, it is important to understand how temperature is measured in degrees Celsius (°C) and how it relates to the heating process of a liquid. Recognizing the significance of temperature changes helps in predicting the behavior of substances under heat.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:17
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1
Heating Curves
A heating curve illustrates how the temperature of a substance changes over time as it is heated. It typically shows phases of heating, including periods of constant temperature during phase changes. Understanding heating curves is essential for predicting how long it will take for a substance to reach a specific temperature, as seen in the question regarding the time to reach 45 °C.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:03
The Heating Curve
Watch next
Master Significant Figures Precision Concept with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice