Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements
Problem 29
Textbook Question
a. What is the specific gravity of the following solution?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Observe the hydrometer in the image, which is used to measure the specific gravity of liquids.
Note the scale on the hydrometer, which ranges from 0.980 to 0.990.
Identify the level at which the liquid's surface intersects the hydrometer scale.
Read the specific gravity value at the intersection point of the liquid's surface and the hydrometer scale.
The specific gravity of the solution is the value indicated at the liquid's surface level on the hydrometer.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Specific Gravity
Specific gravity is a dimensionless quantity that compares the density of a substance to the density of a reference substance, typically water at 4°C. It is calculated by dividing the density of the substance by the density of water. A specific gravity less than 1 indicates that the substance is less dense than water, while a value greater than 1 indicates it is denser.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:46
The Scientific Method Example 1
Density Measurement
Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a key property of materials. It can be measured using various methods, including the use of a graduated cylinder, where the mass of a known volume of liquid is compared to the mass of an equal volume of water. Understanding how to measure density is crucial for calculating specific gravity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Density
Graduated Cylinder
A graduated cylinder is a common laboratory instrument used to measure the volume of liquids accurately. It features marked increments along its length, allowing for precise readings of liquid levels. In the context of specific gravity, the graduated cylinder can be used to determine the volume of the liquid being measured, which is essential for calculating its density.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) Example 1
