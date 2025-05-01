Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Gravity Specific gravity is a dimensionless quantity that compares the density of a substance to the density of a reference substance, typically water at 4°C. It is calculated by dividing the density of the substance by the density of water. A specific gravity less than 1 indicates that the substance is less dense than water, while a value greater than 1 indicates it is denser. Recommended video: Guided course 00:46 00:46 The Scientific Method Example 1

Density Measurement Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a key property of materials. It can be measured using various methods, including the use of a graduated cylinder, where the mass of a known volume of liquid is compared to the mass of an equal volume of water. Understanding how to measure density is crucial for calculating specific gravity. Recommended video: Guided course 01:56 01:56 Density