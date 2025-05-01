Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and ensuring that the precision of the measurement is communicated effectively. Recommended video: Guided course 01:09 01:09 Significant Figures (Simplified) Example 2

Measurement Uncertainty Measurement uncertainty refers to the doubt that exists about the result of a measurement. It is important to estimate the last digit of a measurement, which is often referred to as the estimated digit. This digit reflects the precision of the measuring instrument and helps convey the reliability of the measurement. Recommended video: Guided course 03:17 03:17 Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1