Volume Measurement Volume measurement is a fundamental concept in chemistry that refers to the amount of space occupied by a liquid. In this context, graduated cylinders are used to measure the liquid levels before and after dispensing a sample. Accurate reading of the meniscus, the curve formed by the liquid surface, is crucial for precise volume determination.

Pipetting Technique Pipetting technique involves the proper use of a pipette to transfer liquids accurately. This includes understanding how to fill the pipette, dispense the liquid, and ensure that no residual liquid remains in the tip. Mastery of this technique is essential for obtaining reliable measurements in laboratory settings.