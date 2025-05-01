Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrolytes Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. They can be classified as strong electrolytes, which completely dissociate into ions, or weak electrolytes, which only partially dissociate. Understanding the behavior of electrolytes is crucial for predicting the composition of solutions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:07 01:07 Electrolytes (Simplified) Example 3

Weak Acids Weak acids, such as acetic acid (HC₂H₃O₂), do not fully ionize in solution. Instead, they establish an equilibrium between the undissociated molecules and the ions produced. This means that in a solution of a weak acid, there will be a mixture of molecules and ions, with the majority remaining as molecules. Recommended video: Guided course 00:42 00:42 Acid and Base Strength Example 2