Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
7. Chemical Reactions
Electrolytes (Simplified)
Problem 11
Textbook Question
Indicate whether aqueous solutions of each of the following solutes contain only ions, only molecules, or mostly molecules and a few ions:a. acetic acid, HC₂H₃O₂, a weak electrolyte
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of solute: Acetic acid (HC₂H₃O₂) is a weak acid and a weak electrolyte.
Understand the behavior of weak electrolytes: Weak electrolytes partially dissociate into ions in solution.
Write the dissociation equation: HC₂H₃O₂ (aq) ⇌ H⁺ (aq) + C₂H₃O₂⁻ (aq).
Recognize the equilibrium: In an aqueous solution, the equilibrium favors the undissociated form of acetic acid, meaning most of the solute remains as molecules.
Conclude the composition: The solution contains mostly molecules and a few ions.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Electrolytes
Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. They can be classified as strong electrolytes, which completely dissociate into ions, or weak electrolytes, which only partially dissociate. Understanding the behavior of electrolytes is crucial for predicting the composition of solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:07
Electrolytes (Simplified) Example 3
Weak Acids
Weak acids, such as acetic acid (HC₂H₃O₂), do not fully ionize in solution. Instead, they establish an equilibrium between the undissociated molecules and the ions produced. This means that in a solution of a weak acid, there will be a mixture of molecules and ions, with the majority remaining as molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:42
Acid and Base Strength Example 2
Chemical Equilibrium
Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rate of the forward reaction equals the rate of the reverse reaction, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. In the case of weak acids, this equilibrium is essential for understanding how many molecules remain undissociated compared to the ions present in solution, influencing the overall properties of the solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:42
Chemical Equilibrium Concept 1
Watch next
Master Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice