Electrolytes Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. They are classified into strong electrolytes, which completely dissociate into ions, weak electrolytes, which partially dissociate, and nonelectrolytes, which do not dissociate at all. Understanding the behavior of electrolytes is crucial for predicting the conductivity and chemical reactivity of solutions.

Strong Electrolytes Strong electrolytes are substances that completely ionize in solution, resulting in a high concentration of ions. Common examples include soluble salts like potassium sulfate (K₂SO₄), which dissociates fully into potassium (K⁺) and sulfate (SO₄²⁻) ions in water. This complete dissociation is essential for applications in chemistry, such as predicting the outcomes of reactions and calculating solution concentrations.