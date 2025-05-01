Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrolytes vs. Nonelectrolytes Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. In contrast, nonelectrolytes do not dissociate into ions; they remain as intact molecules in solution. Understanding this distinction is crucial for predicting the behavior of solutes in aqueous solutions. Recommended video: Guided course 02:11 02:11 Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 3

Dissociation in Aqueous Solutions Dissociation refers to the process by which a compound separates into its constituent ions in a solvent, typically water. This process is essential for electrolytes, as it determines the conductivity of the solution. For nonelectrolytes like fructose, there is no dissociation, and the solute exists solely as molecules. Recommended video: Guided course 01:39 01:39 Solutions