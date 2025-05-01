Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
7. Chemical Reactions
Electrolytes (Simplified)
Problem 13
Textbook Question
Classify the solute represented in each of the following equations as a strong, weak, or nonelectrolyte:b. NH₃(g) + H₂O(l) ⇌ NH₄⁺(aq) + OH⁻(aq)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the solute in the given chemical equation. In this case, the solute is ammonia, NH₃.
Understand the nature of the solute. Ammonia (NH₃) is a molecular compound that can react with water to form ammonium ions (NH₄⁺) and hydroxide ions (OH⁻).
Recognize the type of reaction. The double arrow (⇌) indicates that this is an equilibrium reaction, meaning it does not go to completion and both reactants and products are present in solution.
Determine the classification of the solute. Since NH₃ partially ionizes in water and establishes an equilibrium, it is classified as a weak electrolyte.
Conclude that NH₃ is a weak electrolyte because it only partially dissociates in water, producing a small concentration of ions.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Electrolytes
Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. They are classified into strong electrolytes, which completely dissociate into ions, weak electrolytes, which partially dissociate, and nonelectrolytes, which do not dissociate at all. Understanding the behavior of electrolytes is crucial for analyzing chemical reactions in aqueous solutions.
Strong vs. Weak Electrolytes
Strong electrolytes, such as sodium chloride, fully ionize in solution, resulting in a high concentration of ions. In contrast, weak electrolytes, like ammonia (NH₃), only partially ionize, leading to a mixture of un-ionized molecules and ions in solution. This distinction is important for predicting the conductivity and reactivity of solutions in chemical processes.
Ammonia as a Weak Electrolyte
Ammonia (NH₃) is classified as a weak electrolyte because it does not fully dissociate in water. Instead, it establishes an equilibrium with water, forming ammonium ions (NH₄⁺) and hydroxide ions (OH⁻). This partial ionization is characteristic of weak electrolytes, which influences the pH and conductivity of the solution.
