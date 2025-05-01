Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrolytes Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. They can be classified as strong or weak based on their degree of ionization. Strong electrolytes, like NaBr, completely dissociate into their constituent ions in solution, while weak electrolytes only partially dissociate.

Strong vs. Weak Electrolytes Strong electrolytes are compounds that fully ionize in solution, resulting in a high concentration of ions. In contrast, weak electrolytes only partially ionize, leading to a mixture of ions and un-ionized molecules. Understanding this distinction is crucial for predicting the behavior of solutes in aqueous solutions.