Strong Electrolytes Strong electrolytes are substances that completely dissociate into ions when dissolved in water. This means that they exist entirely as ions in solution, which allows them to conduct electricity effectively. Common examples include soluble salts, strong acids, and strong bases. Understanding strong electrolytes is crucial for predicting the behavior of ionic compounds in aqueous solutions.

Dissociation Reaction A dissociation reaction refers to the process by which an ionic compound separates into its constituent ions in a solvent, typically water. For example, when iron(III) nitrate, Fe(NO₃)₃, is dissolved in water, it breaks down into iron ions (Fe³⁺) and nitrate ions (NO₃⁻). Writing a balanced equation for this process involves showing the reactants and products, ensuring that the number of atoms and charges are conserved.