Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
7. Chemical Reactions
Electrolytes (Simplified)
Problem 9
Textbook Question
Write a balanced equation for the dissociation of each of the following strong electrolytes in water:d. Fe(NO₃)₃
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the strong electrolyte: Fe(NO_3)_3 is iron(III) nitrate, a strong electrolyte that dissociates completely in water.
Determine the ions produced: When Fe(NO_3)_3 dissociates, it forms Fe^{3+} ions and NO_3^- ions.
Write the dissociation equation: Start with the solid form of the compound on the left side of the equation.
Balance the equation: Ensure that the number of atoms and the charge are balanced on both sides of the equation.
The balanced equation will show Fe(NO_3)_3 dissociating into one Fe^{3+} ion and three NO_3^- ions.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Strong Electrolytes
Strong electrolytes are substances that completely dissociate into ions when dissolved in water. This means that they exist entirely as ions in solution, which allows them to conduct electricity effectively. Common examples include soluble salts, strong acids, and strong bases. Understanding strong electrolytes is crucial for predicting the behavior of ionic compounds in aqueous solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:38
Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 1
Dissociation Reaction
A dissociation reaction refers to the process by which an ionic compound separates into its constituent ions in a solvent, typically water. For example, when iron(III) nitrate, Fe(NO₃)₃, is dissolved in water, it breaks down into iron ions (Fe³⁺) and nitrate ions (NO₃⁻). Writing a balanced equation for this process involves showing the reactants and products, ensuring that the number of atoms and charges are conserved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Redox Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
Balancing chemical equations is the process of ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is essential for adhering to the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. In the case of dissociation reactions, it is important to balance both the number of ions produced and their respective charges to accurately represent the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1
