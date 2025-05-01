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Multiple Choice
In a water molecule, what holds the hydrogen atoms to the oxygen atom?
A
Hydrogen bonds between H atoms and the O atom within the same molecule
B
Covalent bonds formed by sharing electron pairs between H and O
C
Metallic bonding due to a sea of delocalized electrons
D
Ionic bonds formed by transfer of electrons from H to O
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of chemical bonds: Ionic bonds involve transfer of electrons, covalent bonds involve sharing of electrons, hydrogen bonds are weak attractions between molecules, and metallic bonds involve a sea of delocalized electrons.
Recognize that in a water molecule (H₂O), the hydrogen and oxygen atoms are part of the same molecule, so the bond holding them together must be a strong intramolecular bond.
Recall that hydrogen atoms and oxygen atoms in water share electrons to form stable electron configurations, which is characteristic of covalent bonding.
Note that hydrogen bonds occur between different water molecules, not within the same molecule, so they do not hold the hydrogen and oxygen atoms together inside one water molecule.
Conclude that the bond holding hydrogen atoms to the oxygen atom in a water molecule is a covalent bond formed by sharing electron pairs between H and O.
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