Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Strong Electrolytes Strong electrolytes are substances that completely dissociate into ions when dissolved in water. This means that they produce a high concentration of ions in solution, which allows them to conduct electricity efficiently. Common examples include salts like sodium chloride (NaCl) and strong acids like hydrochloric acid (HCl). Understanding strong electrolytes is crucial for analyzing solutions and their conductive properties. Recommended video: Guided course 02:38 02:38 Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 1

Dissociation in Solutions Dissociation refers to the process by which an ionic compound separates into its constituent ions in a solvent, typically water. This process is essential for the formation of solutions, particularly for electrolytes. The extent of dissociation determines whether a substance behaves as a strong or weak electrolyte, influencing the solution's conductivity and chemical behavior. Recommended video: Guided course 01:39 01:39 Solutions