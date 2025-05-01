Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solute and Solvent In a solution, the solute is the substance that is dissolved, while the solvent is the medium in which the solute dissolves. For example, in a saltwater solution, salt is the solute and water is the solvent. Understanding the roles of solutes and solvents is crucial for analyzing how solutions form and behave.

Electrolytes vs. Nonelectrolytes Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. In contrast, nonelectrolytes do not dissociate into ions and do not conduct electricity. Recognizing the difference between these two types of solutes is essential for understanding the properties of solutions and their applications in chemistry.