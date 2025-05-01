Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
7. Chemical Reactions
Electrolytes (Simplified)
Problem 79
Textbook Question
Select the diagram that represents the solution formed by a solute
that is a (9.2)
a. nonelectrolyte
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the characteristics of a nonelectrolyte: Nonelectrolytes do not dissociate into ions in solution, meaning they do not conduct electricity.
Examine the provided diagram: Look for a representation where molecules are intact and not separated into ions.
Consider the molecular structure: Nonelectrolytes typically consist of covalent compounds where atoms are bonded together without forming ions.
Analyze the image: Check if the diagram shows molecules that are not broken into ions, indicating a nonelectrolyte solution.
Select the diagram: Choose the one that best represents a solution where the solute remains as whole molecules, not dissociated into ions.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Solute and Solvent
In a solution, the solute is the substance that is dissolved, while the solvent is the medium in which the solute dissolves. For example, in a saltwater solution, salt is the solute and water is the solvent. Understanding the roles of solutes and solvents is crucial for analyzing how solutions form and behave.
Recommended video:
Electrolytes vs. Nonelectrolytes
Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. In contrast, nonelectrolytes do not dissociate into ions and do not conduct electricity. Recognizing the difference between these two types of solutes is essential for understanding the properties of solutions and their applications in chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 3
Molecular Representation of Solutions
Diagrams representing solutions often use spheres to depict solute and solvent molecules. The size and color of the spheres can indicate different types of molecules, such as blue for solvent and red for solute. Analyzing these representations helps in visualizing how solutes interact with solvents at the molecular level, which is key to understanding solution chemistry.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice