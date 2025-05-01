Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Electrolytes Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. Common examples include salts, acids, and bases. The presence of these charged particles is essential for various physiological processes in living organisms.

Types of Electrolytes Electrolytes can be classified into strong and weak electrolytes. Strong electrolytes, like sodium chloride, completely dissociate into ions in solution, while weak electrolytes, such as acetic acid, only partially dissociate. This distinction affects the conductivity and reactivity of the solutions they form.