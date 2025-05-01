Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
7. Chemical Reactions
Electrolytes (Simplified)
Problem 67
Textbook Question
What is an electrolyte?
Verified step by step guidance
1
An electrolyte is a substance that produces ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity.
Electrolytes can be acids, bases, or salts that dissociate into positive and negative ions in solution.
Strong electrolytes dissociate completely in solution, while weak electrolytes only partially dissociate.
Common examples of electrolytes include sodium chloride (NaCl), potassium chloride (KCl), and acetic acid (CH₃COOH).
Electrolytes are crucial for various physiological functions, such as nerve impulse transmission and muscle contraction.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Definition of Electrolytes
Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. Common examples include salts, acids, and bases. The presence of these charged particles is essential for various physiological processes in living organisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Law of Definite Proportions
Types of Electrolytes
Electrolytes can be classified into strong and weak electrolytes. Strong electrolytes, like sodium chloride, completely dissociate into ions in solution, while weak electrolytes, such as acetic acid, only partially dissociate. This distinction affects the conductivity and reactivity of the solutions they form.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:38
Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 1
Role of Electrolytes in Biological Systems
In biological systems, electrolytes play a crucial role in maintaining fluid balance, transmitting nerve impulses, and muscle contraction. Key electrolytes include sodium, potassium, calcium, and chloride. Imbalances in these ions can lead to serious health issues, highlighting their importance in physiology.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:07
Electrolytes (Simplified) Example 3
Watch next
Master Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice