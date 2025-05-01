Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Heat Capacity Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is a material-specific property that helps in understanding how substances respond to heat. The formula to calculate specific heat is given by Q = mcΔT, where Q is the heat added, m is the mass, c is the specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the change in temperature.

Heat Transfer Heat transfer refers to the movement of thermal energy from one object or substance to another due to a temperature difference. In this context, the heat added to the goblet causes its temperature to rise, which can be quantified using the specific heat capacity. Understanding heat transfer is essential for calculating how much energy is needed to change the temperature of a material.