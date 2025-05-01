Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Heat Capacity
Problem 109
Textbook Question
An archeologist finds a 1.62 kg goblet that she believes to be made of pure gold. When 1350 cal (5650 J) of heat is added to the goblet, its temperature increases by 7.8 ℃. Calculate the specific heat of the goblet. Is it made of gold? Explain.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the formula for specific heat capacity: \( c = \frac{q}{m \cdot \Delta T} \), where \( q \) is the heat added, \( m \) is the mass, and \( \Delta T \) is the change in temperature.
Substitute the given values into the formula: \( q = 5650 \text{ J} \), \( m = 1.62 \text{ kg} \), and \( \Delta T = 7.8 \text{ ℃} \).
Calculate the specific heat capacity \( c \) using the substituted values.
Compare the calculated specific heat capacity with the known specific heat capacity of gold, which is approximately \( 0.129 \text{ J/g}^\circ\text{C} \) or \( 129 \text{ J/kg}^\circ\text{C} \).
Determine if the goblet is made of gold based on whether the calculated specific heat matches the known value for gold.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Specific Heat Capacity
Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is a material-specific property that helps in understanding how substances respond to heat. The formula to calculate specific heat is given by Q = mcΔT, where Q is the heat added, m is the mass, c is the specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the change in temperature.
Heat Transfer
Heat transfer refers to the movement of thermal energy from one object or substance to another due to a temperature difference. In this context, the heat added to the goblet causes its temperature to rise, which can be quantified using the specific heat capacity. Understanding heat transfer is essential for calculating how much energy is needed to change the temperature of a material.
Comparison with Gold's Specific Heat
To determine if the goblet is made of gold, we need to compare the calculated specific heat of the goblet with the known specific heat of gold, which is approximately 0.129 J/g°C. If the calculated value closely matches this, it supports the hypothesis that the goblet is made of pure gold. This comparison is crucial for validating the archeologist's assumption.
