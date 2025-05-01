Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Heat Capacity Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat energy required to raise the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is a crucial property that determines how substances respond to heat. Materials with high specific heat can absorb more heat without a significant change in temperature, while those with low specific heat heat up quickly. Recommended video: Guided course 02:19 02:19 Heat Capacity

Thermal Conductivity Thermal conductivity refers to a material's ability to conduct heat. It influences how quickly heat is transferred through a substance. In the context of sand and water, sand has a lower thermal conductivity than water, which means it heats up faster when exposed to sunlight, while water retains its temperature longer due to its higher specific heat. Recommended video: Guided course 02:13 02:13 Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified) Concept 1