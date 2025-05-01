Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Heat Capacity Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat energy required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is a crucial property that varies among different materials, allowing us to identify substances based on how they respond to heat. In this question, the specific heat capacities of titanium and aluminum will be compared to determine which metal corresponds to the observed temperature change.

Heat Transfer Heat transfer refers to the movement of thermal energy from one object or substance to another. In this scenario, the metal absorbs heat energy (11 J), which causes its temperature to rise. Understanding how heat transfer works is essential for calculating the specific heat capacity and determining the identity of the metal based on the temperature change observed.