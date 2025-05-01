Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Heat Capacity Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius. For water, this value is approximately 4.18 J/g°C. Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating how much energy is needed to change the temperature of water, as it directly relates to the mass of water and the temperature change involved. Recommended video: Guided course 02:19 02:19 Heat Capacity

Energy Conversion Energy conversion refers to the process of changing energy from one form to another. In this context, the energy released from burning butter (in kcal) must be converted to joules to match the units used for calculating the heat required to raise the temperature of water. Knowing how to convert between these units is essential for solving the problem accurately. Recommended video: Guided course 01:14 01:14 Nature of Energy