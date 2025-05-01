Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Heat Capacity Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is a material-specific property that indicates how much energy a substance can store per unit mass. Understanding specific heat is crucial for calculating temperature changes in materials when they absorb or release heat. Recommended video: Guided course 02:19 02:19 Heat Capacity

Heat Transfer Heat transfer refers to the movement of thermal energy from one object or substance to another due to a temperature difference. In this context, the heat absorbed by the metal is quantified in calories, which is a unit of energy. Recognizing how heat transfer works is essential for solving problems related to temperature changes and specific heat. Recommended video: Guided course 02:19 02:19 Heat Capacity