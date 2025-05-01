Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Heat Capacity
Problem 106
Textbook Question
A metal is thought to be copper or gold. When 18 g of themetal absorbs 58 cal, its temperature rises by 35 °C. (3.6)a. What is the specific heat, in cal/g °C, of the metal?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the formula for specific heat: \( c = \frac{q}{m \cdot \Delta T} \), where \( c \) is the specific heat, \( q \) is the heat absorbed, \( m \) is the mass, and \( \Delta T \) is the change in temperature.
Substitute the given values into the formula: \( q = 58 \text{ cal} \), \( m = 18 \text{ g} \), and \( \Delta T = 35 \text{ °C} \).
Calculate the specific heat by dividing the heat absorbed by the product of mass and temperature change: \( c = \frac{58 \text{ cal}}{18 \text{ g} \times 35 \text{ °C}} \).
Simplify the expression to find the specific heat in \( \text{cal/g °C} \).
Compare the calculated specific heat with known values for copper and gold to determine the identity of the metal.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Specific Heat Capacity
Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is a material-specific property that indicates how much energy a substance can store per unit mass. Understanding specific heat is crucial for calculating temperature changes in materials when they absorb or release heat.
Recommended video:
Heat Transfer
Heat transfer refers to the movement of thermal energy from one object or substance to another due to a temperature difference. In this context, the heat absorbed by the metal is quantified in calories, which is a unit of energy. Recognizing how heat transfer works is essential for solving problems related to temperature changes and specific heat.
Recommended video:
Formula for Specific Heat Calculation
The specific heat can be calculated using the formula: specific heat = heat absorbed / (mass × temperature change). This formula allows us to determine the specific heat of a substance by knowing the amount of heat it absorbed, its mass, and the change in temperature it experienced. Applying this formula is key to solving the given problem.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:44
Heat Capacity
Related Videos
Related Practice