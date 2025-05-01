Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and ensuring that calculations reflect the precision of the data.

Conversion Factors Conversion factors are ratios that express how many of one unit are equal to another unit. They are used to convert measurements from one unit to another while maintaining the same quantity. For example, to convert micrograms to milligrams, one would use the conversion factor of 1 mg = 1000 mcg.